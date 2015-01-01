Abstract

BACKGROUND: International research showed that common mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, social anxiety, stress, alexithymia and having insecure attachment styles are risk factors for alcohol use disorder (AUD). Our objective was to study the factors associated withAUD in a sample of the Lebanese population.



METHODS: During the period lasting from November 2017 to March 2018, a sample of 789 Lebanese participants agreed to contribute to a cross-sectional study (53.23% males). Alcohol use disorder was assessed using the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT).



RESULTS: A high risk of AUD was associated with higher alexithymia (ORa = 1.030; CI 1.009-1.051), depression (ORa = 1.076; CI 1.050-1.103) and suicidal ideation (ORa = 1.253; CI 1.026-1.531) in a significant manner. In opposition, a higher number of kids (ORa = 0.863; CI 0.752-0.991), being a female (ORa = 0.460; CI 0.305-0.694) and higher emotional management (ORa = 0.962; CI 0.937-0.988) were significantly associated with lower AUD risk. A cluster analysis derived three mutually exclusive clusters. Cluster 1 formed 45.4% of the sample and assembled people with psychological difficulties (work fatigue and high stress, high emotional work fatigue and low emotional intelligence, low self-esteem, high social phobia, high alexithymia); Cluster 2 formed 34.4% of the sample and assembled people with high wellbeing (low suicidal ideation, low emotional work fatigue, depression and anxiety, high emotional intelligence, high self-esteem and low social phobia); whereas cluster 3 formed 20.2% of the sample and represented people with mental dysfunction (high anxiety and depression, high suicidal ideation, low self-esteem and high social phobia, low emotional intelligence, high emotional work fatigue). People with psychological difficulties (cluster 1) (Beta = 5.547; CI 4.430-6.663), and people in distress (cluster 3) (Beta = 7.455; CI 5.945-8.965) were associated with higher AUDIT scores than those with high wellbeing (cluster 2).



CONCLUSION: AUD seems to be influenced by several factors among the Lebanese population, including alexithymia, stress, anxiety and work fatigue. Healthcare professionals should spread awareness to reduce the prevalence of these factors.

