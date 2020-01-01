Abstract

BACKGROUND: Residents are undertrained to perform acute pediatric sexual abuse evaluations. The American Academy of Pediatrics has proposed development of an adaptable child abuse curriculum, though no such curriculum exists.



OBJECTIVES: Our goal was to perform a needs assessment for pediatric residents performing acute sexual abuse evaluations in an emergency department setting, thus laying groundwork for an adaptable curriculum. The objective was to explore pediatric resident training, knowledge, confidence, expectations, learning needs, and educational goals. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We conducted a qualitative exploratory study of pediatric residents, faculty, and program directors at two academic health centers in New York City.



METHODS: Using purposive and convenience sampling, we conducted focus groups and semi-structured interviews until saturation of ideas was achieved. Through an iterative process using constructivist grounded theory, themes were organized into a curricular model.



RESULTS: We conducted 3 resident focus groups (n = 21) and 7 interviews with emergency medicine, pediatric, and child abuse faculty. Themes emerged in three categories: barriers (e.g., knowledge deficits), facilitators (e.g., pre-learning), and educational goals. Despite recognizing the importance and increased availability of subspecialists, participants supported gradual autonomy for pediatric residents in the evaluation of suspected sexual abuse, with a goal of independent competency in history and examination skills, and supervised competency of forensic evidence collection.



CONCLUSIONS: Our data support a multimodal, blended curriculum for the acute sexual abuse evaluation, including: (1) asynchronous pre-learning; (2) live workshops; (3) reference tools; and (4) modeled clinical experiences. Our proposed curricular model may be utilized by a variety of frontline clinicians.



