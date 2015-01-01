|
Tartaglione M, Gamberini L, Coniglio C, Lupi C, Montanari N, Bardi T, Chiarini V, Giugni A, Gordini G. Eur. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Division of Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Prehospital Emergency.
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
32073416
BACKGROUND: Major trauma is a leading cause of mortality, morbidity, and disability. Severe trauma patients are taken to hospital with multiple suspected injuries and need urgent diagnosis in order to achieve focused and lifesaving interventions. The primary endpoint of this survey was to evaluate the intrahospital diagnostic paths that trauma patients undergo in Italian hospitals. Thus, during the 14th Italian Trauma Network Congress (Trauma UpDate, Bologna, February 2019), we collected and discussed data from Italian hospitals regarding the usual diagnostic pathway for major trauma patients.
