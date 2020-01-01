|
Ronchetti C, Toffolutti V, McKee M, Stuckler D. Eur. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
"Carlo F. Dondena" Centre for Research on Social Dynamics and Public Policies, Bocconi University, Milano, Italy.
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
PMID
32072160
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Italian 180/1978 reform abolishing asylums is one of the most contested mental health programs ever implemented. It aimed to shift care of mental illness into the community improving outcomes and reducing expenditure. It was a model for successive deinstitutionalization initiatives across Europe and North America. However, there were longstanding concerns that, without expansion of community care, it may have deprived patients with mental illness access to support, placing them at increased risk of suicide.
