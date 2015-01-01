Abstract

Immersive environments have been successfully applied to a broad range of safety training in high-risk domains. However, very little research has used these systems to evaluate the risk-taking behavior of construction workers. In this study, we investigated the feasibility and usefulness of providing passive haptics in a mixed-reality environment to capture the risk-taking behavior of workers, identify at-risk workers, and propose injury-prevention interventions to counteract excessive risk-taking and risk-compensatory behavior. Within a mixed-reality environment in a CAVE-like display system, our subjects installed shingles on a (physical) sloped roof of a (virtual) two-story residential building on a morning in a suburban area. Through this controlled, withinsubject experimental design, we exposed each subject to three experimental conditions by manipulating the level of safety intervention. Workers' subjective reports, physiological signals, psychophysical responses, and reactionary behaviors were then considered as promising measures of Presence. The results showed that our mixed-reality environment was a suitable platform for triggering behavioral changes under different experimental conditions and for evaluating the risk perception and risk-taking behavior of workers in a risk-free setting. These results demonstrated the value of immersive technology to investigate natural human factors.

