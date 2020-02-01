|
Korkmaz S, Danacı Keleş D, Kazgan A, Baykara S, Gürkan Gürok M, Feyzi Demir C, Atmaca M. J. Clin. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry, Fırat University, Faculty of Medicine, Elazıg, Turkey.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32070667
AIM: Based on our clinical observations, low emotional intelligence level and problem-solving skills may have play a role in suicide attempts. The present study is aimed to investigate the emotional intelligence levels and the correlation between problem solving skills and suicide attempts in individuals who already attempted suicide. MATERIAL AND METHOD: The study was conducted on twenty-five individuals who attempted suicide and 25 healthy controls with similar sociodemographic characteristics. All participants were asked to fill in the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), Problem-Solving Inventory (PSI) and Emotional Intelligence Scale (EIS).
|
Anxiety; Depression; Emotional intelligence; Problem-solving; Suicide attempt