Multiligament knee injuries (MLKI) are complex and challenging to treat. The posteromedial corner (PMC) structures are commonly torn in MLKI. A thorough and systematic evaluation is imperative to avoid a missed diagnosis and for planning treatment. With several structures injured, the treatment method (operative vs. nonoperative, repair vs. reconstruction), availability of allografts, timing of surgery, and rehabilitation are some of the factors that have to be considered in the decision-making. Persistent valgus instability because of untreated or not healed medial collateral ligament (MCL) tears will increase graft forces on the cruciate ligament grafts, thus increasing the risk of reconstruction graft failure. In recent years, there has been a growing body of literature on the anatomy and biomechanics of the medial structures that has aided in the development of biomechanically and clinically validated anatomic PMC reconstructions. Despite good healing potential of the MCL, in MLKI, surgical treatment is recommended for grade III PMC injuries to aid early rehabilitation and reduce the risk of surgical failure. Several studies have reported satisfactory outcomes after surgical treatment of MLKI involving the medial side. Early functional rehabilitation is imperative to reduce the risk of arthrofibrosis.



