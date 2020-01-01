Abstract

This study estimated gender differences in the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom network structure (i.e., the unique associations across symptoms) using network analysis in a Latin American sample. Participants were 1,104 adults, taken from epidemiological studies of mental health following natural disasters and accidents in Mexico and Ecuador. Symptoms of DSM-IV PTSD were measured dichotomously with the Spanish version of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview. We estimated the PTSD symptom network of the full sample and in male and female subsamples as well as indices of centrality, the stability and accuracy of the modeled networks, and communities of nodes within each network. The male and female networks were compared statistically using the Network Comparison Test (NCT).



RESULTS indicated strength centrality was the only stable centrality measure, with correlation stability (CS) coefficients of.59,.28, and.44 for the full, male, and female networks, respectively. We found the most central symptoms, measured by strength centrality, were loss of interest and flashbacks for men; and concentration impairment, avoiding thoughts/feelings, and physiological reactivity for women. The NCT revealed that the global structure (M = 0.84), p =.704, and global strength (S = 5.04), p =.556, of the male and female networks did not differ significantly. Although some gender differences in the most central symptoms emerged, thus offering some evidence for gender differences pending replication in larger samples, on the whole, our results suggest that once PTSD develops, the way the symptoms are associated does not differ substantially between men and women.



Language: en