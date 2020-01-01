|
Gay NG, Wisco BE, Jones EC, Murphy AD. J. Trauma. Stress 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Anthropology, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina, USA.
32073174
This study estimated gender differences in the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom network structure (i.e., the unique associations across symptoms) using network analysis in a Latin American sample. Participants were 1,104 adults, taken from epidemiological studies of mental health following natural disasters and accidents in Mexico and Ecuador. Symptoms of DSM-IV PTSD were measured dichotomously with the Spanish version of the Composite International Diagnostic Interview. We estimated the PTSD symptom network of the full sample and in male and female subsamples as well as indices of centrality, the stability and accuracy of the modeled networks, and communities of nodes within each network. The male and female networks were compared statistically using the Network Comparison Test (NCT).
