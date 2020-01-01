|
Smith KD, Chen T, Gan RZ. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 248-255.
School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Oklahoma, 865 Asp Avenue, Norman, OK 73019.
INTRODUCTION: The peripheral auditory system and various structures within the central auditory system are vulnerable to blast injuries, and even blast overpressure is at relatively mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) level. However, the extent of hearing loss in relation to blast number and time course of post-blast is not well understood. This study reports the progressive hearing damage measured in chinchillas after multiple blast exposures at mild TBI levels (103-138 kPa or 15-20 psi).
Language: en