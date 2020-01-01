Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The peripheral auditory system and various structures within the central auditory system are vulnerable to blast injuries, and even blast overpressure is at relatively mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) level. However, the extent of hearing loss in relation to blast number and time course of post-blast is not well understood. This study reports the progressive hearing damage measured in chinchillas after multiple blast exposures at mild TBI levels (103-138 kPa or 15-20 psi).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Sixteen animals (two controls) were exposed to two blasts and three blasts, respectively, in two groups with both ears plugged with foam earplugs to prevent the eardrum from rupturing. Auditory brainstem response (ABR) and distortion product otoacoustic emission (DPOAE) were measured in pre- and post-blasts. Immunohistochemical study of chinchilla brains were performed at the end of experiment.



RESULTS: Results show that the ABR threshold and DPOAE level shifts in 2-blast animals were recovered after 7 days. In 3-blast animals, the ABR and DPOAE shifts remained at 26 and 23 dB, respectively after 14 days. Variation of auditory cortex damage between 2-blast and 3-blast was also observed in immunofluorescence images.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that the number of blasts causing mild TBI critically affects hearing damage.



© Association of Military Surgeons of the United States 2020. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Language: en