Citation
Hsu Y, Ho K, Chan P. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 227-233.
Affiliation
L3 Applied Technologies Inc., 10180 Barnes Canyon Road, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92121.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32074375
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Blast overpressure health hazard assessment is required prior to fielding of weapon systems that produce blast overpressures that pose risk of auditory and nonauditory blast lung injuries. The anthropomorphic blast test device (ABTD) offers a single device solution for collection of both auditory and nonauditory data from a single blast at anthropometrically correct locations for injury risk assessment. It also allows for better replication of personnel positioning during weapons firings. The ABTD is an update of the blast test device (BTD), the current Army standard for collection of thoracic blast loading data. Validation testing of the ABTD is required to ensure that lung injury model validated using BTD collected test data and sheep subjects is still applicable when the ABTD is used.
Language: en