Journal Article

Citation

Schweizer MA, Wampler D, Lu K, Oh AS, Rahm SJ, Studer NM, Cunningham CW. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 274-278.

Affiliation

Department of Defense Joint Trauma System, 3698 Chambers Pass Bldg. 3611, Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, TX 78234-6315.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

DOI

10.1093/milmed/usz226

PMID

32074373

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Airway compromise is the third most common cause of preventable battlefield death. Surgical cricothyroidotomy (SC) is recommended by Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) guidelines when basic airway maneuvers fail. This is a descriptive analysis of the decision-making process of prehospital emergency providers to perform certain airway interventions.

METHODS: We conducted a scenario-based survey using two sequential video clips of an explosive injury event. The answers were used to conduct descriptive analyses and multivariable logistic regression models to estimate the association between the choice of intervention and training factors.

RESULTS: There were 254 respondents in the survey, 176 (69%) of them were civilians and 78 (31%) were military personnel. Military providers were more likely to complete TCCC certification (odds ratio [OR]: 13.1; confidence interval [CI]: 6.4-26.6; P-value < 0.001). The SC was the most frequently chosen intervention after each clip (29.92% and 22.10%, respectively). TCCC-certified providers were more likely to choose SC after viewing the two clips (OR: 1.9; CI: 1.2-3.2; P-value: 0.009), even after controlling for relevant factors (OR: 2.3; CI: 1.1-4.8; P-value: 0.033).

CONCLUSIONS: Military providers had a greater propensity to be certified in TCCC, which was found to increase their likelihood to choose the SC in early prehospital emergency airway management.

Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States 2020.


Language: en
