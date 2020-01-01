Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Serum repositories are foundations for seroepidemiological data, revealing targeted information about morbidities and existing heterogeneity in human populations. With the recent technological advances, we can perform high-throughput screening at an affordable cost using minimal plasma. Monitoring brain health after an injury is critical since mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) and other neurological symptoms are under-diagnosed. Our objective in this study is to present our preliminary serological data from one of our ongoing studies on mTBI.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, we used stored plasma samples to understand biomarkers of mTBI. We compared plasma samples from five patients with mTBI following their first concussive episode to five gender and age-matched healthy controls. We assessed multiple biomarkers to show the importance of biorepositories.



RESULTS: Most of the estimated plasma factors in mTBI subjects at baseline were comparable to normal healthy individuals except for the astroglial markers S100B and glial fibrillary acidic protein. Fluctuations of these biomarkers can affect the homeostasis of brain parenchyma by altering the neural network signaling, which in turn may result in intermittent behavioral symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Biorepositories are powerful resources for understanding the spectrum of morbidity. Biomarkers serve as a valuable diagnostic and therapeutic tool.



© Association of Military Surgeons of the United States 2020. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.

Language: en