Citation
Brahmajothi MV, Abou-Donia MB. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 197-204.
Affiliation
Department of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University Medical Center, PO Box 3813, Durham, NC 27710.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32074362
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Serum repositories are foundations for seroepidemiological data, revealing targeted information about morbidities and existing heterogeneity in human populations. With the recent technological advances, we can perform high-throughput screening at an affordable cost using minimal plasma. Monitoring brain health after an injury is critical since mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) and other neurological symptoms are under-diagnosed. Our objective in this study is to present our preliminary serological data from one of our ongoing studies on mTBI.
