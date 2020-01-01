|
Citation
|
Iyoho AE, Ho K, Chan P. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 234-242.
|
Affiliation
|
L-3 Applied Technologies Inc., 10180 Barnes Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32074353
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: There is no dose-response model available for the assessment of the risk of tympanic membrane rupture (TMR), commonly known as eardrum rupture, from exposures to blast from nonlethal flashbangs, which can occur concurrently with temporary threshold shift. Therefore, the objective of this work was to develop a fast-running, lumped parameter model of the tympanic membrane (TM) with probabilistic dose-dependent prediction of injury risk.
Language: en