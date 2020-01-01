SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoyt T, Repke D, Barry D, Baisley M, Jervis S, Black R, McCreight S, Prendergast D, Brinton C, Amin R. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 334-341.

Surgeon Cell, 7th Infantry Division, Building 4290, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA 98433.

(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

10.1093/milmed/usz194

32074327

INTRODUCTION: Despite efforts in prevention, suicide rates in the US military remain unchanged. This article describes the development of a tool for leaders to identify and mitigate suicide risk factors.

METHODS: A seven-item measure, the Leader Suicide Risk Assessment Tool (LSRAT), was constructed to allow leaders to assess and mitigate suicide drivers. During a 6-mo pilot, unit leaders completed the LSRAT for 161 at-risk soldiers. The LSRAT data were compared to clinical data from a subset of these soldiers.

RESULTS: The LSRAT showed good test-retest reliability. The LSRAT scores showed significant correlations with both clinical and screening measures of suicidality. Command actions mitigated or partially mitigated 89% of risk factors identified on the LSRAT.

CONCLUSIONS: This study provides initial psychometric data on a tool that prescribes concrete responses to mitigate risk. The LSRAT may be a valid and feasible tool to assist front-line commanders in identifying potential area's risk mitigation. Synchronization efforts between commanders, clinicians, and support services are crucial to ensure effective intervention to prevent suicide behavior.

