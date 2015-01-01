|
Citation
Wermer A, Kerwin J, Welsh K, Mejia-Alvarez R, Tartis M, Willis A. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 205-213.
Affiliation
Department of Neurology, San Antonio Military Medical Center, 3551 Roger Brooke Dr, San Antonio, TX 78219.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32074306
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The mechanical response of brain tissue to high-speed forces in the blast and blunt traumatic brain injury is poorly understood. Object-to-object variation and interspecies differences are current limitations in animal and cadaver studies conducted to study damage mechanisms. Biofidelic and transparent tissue simulants allow the use of high-speed optical diagnostics during a blast event, making it possible to observe deformations and damage patterns for comparison to observed injuries seen post-mortem in traumatic brain injury victims.
