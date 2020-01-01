Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2008, it was reported that 19.5% of service members previously deployed experienced a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Fifty-seven percent of those did not seek medical care. It was suggested that concerns with seeking care involved confidentiality and career issues.



OBJECTIVE: This study addressed mTBI history, medical treatment history, and stigmas associated with mTBI/concussion.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: An anonymous questionnaire was developed. Data collection occurred throughout March 2018 in conjunction with Brain Injury Awareness Month activities.



RESULTS: All 5,174 volunteers were Army; 86% male; 87% were between 18 and 34 years old; 89% had <14 years in the military; 35% had a combat deployment; and 10% reported having one or more mTBIs in their military careers. Of the Soldiers who reported a concussion, 52% sought medical care. Of those not seeking care, 64% reported they did not think the injury required care, followed by 18% fearing negative impact on their career. Twenty-eight percent who experienced an mTBI versus 11% who have not reported that there is a stigma associated with an mTBI.



CONCLUSIONS: Soldiers sometimes failed to report their suspected concussions and did not seek medical care. Educational efforts may increase reporting of and medical screening for potentially concussive events. Future research to determine the ramifications of unreported and untreated mTBIs/concussions is recommended.



