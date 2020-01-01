|
Citation
Bond CW, Dorman JC, Macfadden LN, Munce TA. Mil. Med. 2020; 185(Suppl 1): 368-375.
Affiliation
Sanford Sports Science Institute, Sanford Health, 2215 W Pentagon Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57107.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32074301
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Proper jump-landing neuromuscular control is crucial in mitigating lower-extremity musculoskeletal injuries. The presence of fatigue, especially in extreme environments, may degrade dynamic postural stability (DPS) and result in lower-extremity injuries. This study aimed to evaluate the influence of moderate intensity exercise in hot (HOT) and temperate (TEMP) ambient temperatures and residual effects of a previous bout on DPS during a single-legged jump-landing. It was hypothesized that the participants would display worse DPS after HOT compared to TEMP.
Language: en