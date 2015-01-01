Affiliation

From the Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center and the Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation, and Policy, Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, and the Division of Geriatrics, Department of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles - all in Los Angeles (D.A.G.); and the Research Program in Men's Health: Aging and Metabolism, Boston Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center for Function Promoting Therapies, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston (N.K.L.).