Citation

Ganz DA, Latham NK. New Engl. J. Med. 2020; 382(8): 734-743.

Affiliation

From the Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center and the Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation, and Policy, Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, and the Division of Geriatrics, Department of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles - all in Los Angeles (D.A.G.); and the Research Program in Men's Health: Aging and Metabolism, Boston Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center for Function Promoting Therapies, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston (N.K.L.).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Massachusetts Medical Society)

DOI

10.1056/NEJMcp1903252

PMID

32074420

Abstract

Patients should be asked annually about falls in the past year to identify those at high risk for future falls. The risk of falling can be reduced by exercise programs focused on balance and strength training and, among persons at high risk, by assessing a standard set of risk factors for falls and addressing modifiable ones ...


Language: en
