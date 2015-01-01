Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the risk factors for death of trauma patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).



METHOD: Retrospective cohort study with data from medical records of adults hospitalized for trauma in a general intensive care unit. We included patients 18 years of age and older and admitted for injuries. The variables were grouped into levels in a hierarchical manner. The distal level included sociodemographic variables, hospitalization, cause of trauma and comorbidities; the intermediate, the characteristics of trauma and prehospital care; the proximal, the variables of prognostic indices, intensive admission, procedures and complications. Multiple logistic regression analysis was performed.



RESULTS: The risk factors associated with death at the distal level were age 60 years or older and comorbidities; at intermediate level, severity of trauma and proximal level, severe circulatory complications, vasoactive drug use, mechanical ventilation, renal dysfunction, failure to perform blood culture on admission and Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation II.



CONCLUSION: The identified factors are useful to compose a clinical profile and to plan intensive care to avoid complications and deaths of traumatized patients.

Language: es