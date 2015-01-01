|
Larsen RT, Hessner AL, Ishøi L, Langberg H, Christensen J. Sports (Basel) 2020; 8(2): e21.
Department of Occupational and Physiotherapy, Copenhagen University Hospital, Rigshospitalet, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark.
BACKGROUND: Previously published studies have reported injury rates ranging from 0.74 to 3.3 per 1000 h of exposure in CrossFit participants. However, the existing body of evidence is mainly based on experienced participants; therefore, the injury incidence and injury rate within novice CrossFit participants remains relatively unknown. The aim of this study wasto investigate the injury incidence and injury rate among novice participants in an eight-week CrossFit program.
CrossFit; exercise; high-intensity functional training; incidence; injury rate; sport; training