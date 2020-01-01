Abstract

Driving under the influence of cannabis and alcohol represents a major safety concern due to the synergistic or additive effect of these substances of abuse. Hence, rapid road-site testing of these substances is highly desired to reduce risks of fatal accidents. Here we describe a wearable electrochemical sensing device for the simultaneous direct, decentralized, detection of salivary THC and alcohol. The new ring-based sensing platform contains a voltammetric THC sensor and an amperometric alcohol biosensor on the ring cap, along with the wireless electronics embedded within the ring case. Rapid replacement of the disposable sensing-electrode ring cap following each saliva assay is accomplished by aligning spring-loaded pins, mounted on the electronic board (PCB), with the current collectors of the sensing electrodes. The printed dual-analyte sensor ring cover is based on a MWCNT/carbon electrode for the THC detection along with a Prussian-blue transducer, coated with alcohol oxidase/chitosan reagent layer, for the biosensing of alcohol. THC and alcohol can thus be detected simultaneously in the same diluted saliva sample within 3 min, with no cross talk and no interferences from the saliva matrix. The new wearable ring sensor platform should enable law enforcement personnel to screen drivers in a single traffic stop and offers considerable promise for addressing growing concerns of drug-impaired driving.





