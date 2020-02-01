Abstract

Flood disaster is one of the most serious natural disasters in the world, and it could pose an inestimable impact on the affected people. Based on existing laws, regulations, and emergency manuals in China, extensive literature review, epidemiological and related protection evidence, and expert consultation, this study analyzed different health risk factors of flood disaster and proposed a multi-stage, multi-population, and multi-phase comprehensive protection measures for the public in the perspective of pre-event prevention, in-event intervention and post-event rescue strategy, which could provide a scientific basis for improving the level of public health protection against the flood disaster and corresponding health outcomes.

Language: zh



洪涝灾害是世界范围内最严重的自然灾害之一，对受灾群众造成不可估量的影响。本研究参照我国相关法规、应急手册，结合广泛的文献、资料调研进行综合分析与提炼，并根据流行病学与相关防护证据和专家咨询，分类解析洪涝灾害的环境健康危害因素，从事前预防、事中干预、事后救助的策略角度提出针对公众的多环节、多人群、分阶段的综合防护措施，为推进受洪涝灾害影响的公众健康防护水平、改善公众健康结局提供科学依据。.

Language: zh