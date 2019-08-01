Abstract

BACKGROUND: Marijuana has become legal in eight states since 2012. We hypothesized the incidence of marijuana-positive trauma patients and rate of mortality has increased post-legalization.



METHODS: A single level-I trauma center was used to identify patients screening positive for marijuana on urine-toxicology. Patients in the pre-legalization and post-legalization periods were compared.



RESULTS: In the pre-legalization cohort 9.4% were marijuana-positive versus 11.0% in the post-legalization cohort (p = 0.001). Marijuana-positive patients post-legalization had higher rates of critical trauma activation (20.0% vs. 15.0%, p = 0.01) and mortality (2.6% vs. 1.2%, p = 0.03). In the pediatric (age 12-17) subgroup, the incidence of marijuana-positive patients did not change after legalization (pre: 39.3%, post: 46.4%, p = 0.24).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of marijuana-positive trauma patients increased post-legalization. Adult marijuana-positive trauma patients post-legalization were more likely to meet criteria for critical trauma activation and have a higher mortality rate. A subgroup of pediatric patients had an alarmingly high rate of marijuana use. SUMMARY: The rate of marijuana use among trauma patients increased post-legalization in California. The rate of critical trauma activation also increased as well as the mortality rate.





Keyword: Cannabis impaired driving





Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en