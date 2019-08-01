SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grigorian A, Lester E, Lekawa M, Figueroa C, Kuza CM, Dolich M, Schubl SD, Barrios C, Nahmias J. Am. J. Surg. 2019; 218(6): 1189-1194.

University of California, Irvine, Department of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Burns and Surgical Critical Care, Orange, CA, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2019.08.020

31521241

BACKGROUND: Marijuana has become legal in eight states since 2012. We hypothesized the incidence of marijuana-positive trauma patients and rate of mortality has increased post-legalization.

METHODS: A single level-I trauma center was used to identify patients screening positive for marijuana on urine-toxicology. Patients in the pre-legalization and post-legalization periods were compared.

RESULTS: In the pre-legalization cohort 9.4% were marijuana-positive versus 11.0% in the post-legalization cohort (p = 0.001). Marijuana-positive patients post-legalization had higher rates of critical trauma activation (20.0% vs. 15.0%, p = 0.01) and mortality (2.6% vs. 1.2%, p = 0.03). In the pediatric (age 12-17) subgroup, the incidence of marijuana-positive patients did not change after legalization (pre: 39.3%, post: 46.4%, p = 0.24).

CONCLUSION: The incidence of marijuana-positive trauma patients increased post-legalization. Adult marijuana-positive trauma patients post-legalization were more likely to meet criteria for critical trauma activation and have a higher mortality rate. A subgroup of pediatric patients had an alarmingly high rate of marijuana use. SUMMARY: The rate of marijuana use among trauma patients increased post-legalization in California. The rate of critical trauma activation also increased as well as the mortality rate.


Keyword: Cannabis impaired driving


California; Marijuana; Mortality; Post-legalization; Trauma

