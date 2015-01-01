|
Arkell TR, Lintzeris N, Kevin RC, Ramaekers JG, Vandrey R, Irwin C, Haber PS, McGregor IS. Psychopharmacology 2019; 236(9): 2713-2724.
Faculty of Science, School of Psychology, The University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. iain.mcgregor@sydney.edu.au.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
31044290
BACKGROUND: The main psychoactive component of cannabis, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), can impair driving performance. Cannabidiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating cannabis component, is thought to mitigate certain adverse effects of THC. It is possible then that cannabis containing equivalent CBD and THC will differentially affect driving and cognition relative to THC-dominant cannabis. AIMS: The present study investigated and compared the effects of THC-dominant and THC/CBD equivalent cannabis on simulated driving and cognitive performance.
CBD; Cannabidiol; Cannabis; Cognition; Driving; THC; Tetrahydrocannabinol