Abstract

We examined the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration and characteristics of HIV-infected male perpetrators. The cross-sectional study was conducted in Vietnam with male antiretroviral treatment clients (N = 1099; mean age = 40.2 years). Bivariable associations were tested between psychological or physical/sexual IPV perpetration in the last 12 months and sociodemographic, psychosocial, and sexual behavioral factors using prevalence ratios. Factors significant at p < 0.10 were entered in multivariable models for each IPV outcome using a modified Poisson approach.



RESULTS showed 15.6% (N = 171/1099) reported perpetrating psychological IPV and 7.6% (N = 84/1099) perpetrating physical/sexual IPV in the last 12 months. HIV risk behaviors, including hazardous drinking and multiple sexual partners, having witnessed interparental violence as a child, and depressive symptoms were associated with perpetrating IPV. HIV interventions targeting HIV-infected men in Vietnam should intervene on IPV perpetration by addressing the co-occurring factors of sexual risk, depression, alcohol use, and child maltreatment that are correlated with IPV.

