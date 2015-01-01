|
Citation
|
Hershow RB, Ha TV, Sripaipan T, Latkin C, Hutton HE, Chander G, Bui Q, Nguyen VQ, Frangakis C, Go VF. AIDS Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health Behavior, University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, Chapel Hill, NC, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32078077
|
Abstract
|
We examined the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration and characteristics of HIV-infected male perpetrators. The cross-sectional study was conducted in Vietnam with male antiretroviral treatment clients (N = 1099; mean age = 40.2 years). Bivariable associations were tested between psychological or physical/sexual IPV perpetration in the last 12 months and sociodemographic, psychosocial, and sexual behavioral factors using prevalence ratios. Factors significant at p < 0.10 were entered in multivariable models for each IPV outcome using a modified Poisson approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Global health; HIV/AIDS; Intimate partner violence; Vietnam