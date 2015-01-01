Abstract

The reality of sexual harassment is unmasking in many fields, and medical trainees constitute a vulnerable and at-risk group. We report the prevalence of sexual harassment among GI, internal medicine, and pediatric residents, with a focus on identifying underlying reasons for lack of victim reporting. A modified previously validated Department of Defense survey on sexual harassment was e-mailed to 261 GI, 132 pediatric, and 271 internal medicine program directors. Three hundred eighty-one residents responded to the survey. Female trainees were more likely to be subject to sexual harassment (83% vs 44%, P <0.0001). Offensive and/or suggestive jokes and comments were the most common type of harassment experienced. Most residents were unlikely to report the offender (87% females, 93% males). Although 77 per cent of residents believed they would be supported by their program if they reported a sexual harassment event, only 43 per cent were aware of institutional support in place for victims at their program. Although there is a persistently high incidence of harassment in training, the avenues in which to report it are largely unknown and underused. Further research should focus on evidence-based interventions to encourage reporting and to design institutional programs for victims of sexual harassment.

