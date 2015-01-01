Abstract

As many have studied in the past, the real question of a presidential assassination failure or completion of the attempt should focus on the medical outlook, albeit sometimes surgical in nature. In this article, injuries sustained by various assassination attempts will be examined thoroughly to ensure they received the most appropriate medical care possible at that time and, then in turn, evaluate the medical outcomes in light of contemporary medical knowledge. The five presidents include Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan. Although the advent of Advanced Trauma Life Support has dramatically altered the care of the critically ill patient, it was rehabilitated in response to the orthopedic surgeon listed in the following paragraph...

Language: en