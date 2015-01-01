Abstract

Osteoporosis is a common condition for elderly people. The incidence of osteoporotic pelvic fractures has been increasing. Osteoporotic pelvic fractures are associated with increased mortality rates. Based on the aim of our study, we found out that one-year mortality rate after a pelvic fracture is high and depends on the fracture type.



PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to determine the one-year mortality rate in patients aged 65+ with osteoporotic pelvic fractures depending on the type of fracture according to AO/OTA classification.



METHODS: Patients aged 65+ with pelvic insufficiency fractures admitted to a single center between 1 June 2013 and 31 December 2016 were enrolled in the study. The fractures were classified according to AO/OTA classification. The start of the survival time analysis was the date of the injury. The end of the analysis was 31 December 2017 or the date of the patient's death. Mortality rates were assessed with respect to fracture types using Kaplan-Meier curves. The Cox proportional hazards model was applied to assess the dependence of mortality on the fracture type.



RESULTS: A total of 105 patients with 95 (90.5%) being female were enrolled in this prospective study. The average age was 80.3 years (95% CI 78.8-81.7). Mean follow-up time was 23.5 months (95% CI 20.7-26.4). According to AO/OTA classification, 30 (28.6%) patients had a type A pelvic fracture, 73 (69.5%) patients-type B fracture, and 2 (1.9%)-type C fracture. Overall, the one-year mortality rate was 23.8% (95% CI 16.8-33.2%). For patients with type A fracture, the one-year mortality rate was 13.3% (95% CI 5.2-31.7%) compared with 27.4% (95% CI 18.6-39.2%) in the group with type B fracture, and this difference was statistically significant (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: We found that within a year after an osteoporotic pelvic fracture, the number of deaths in the patients having type B pelvic fracture was twice higher than in the patients with type A fracture.

