Citation
Wang S, Xu H, Li S, Jiang Z, Wan Y. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 49: e101961.
Affiliation
School of Public Health, Anhui Medical University, No 81 Meishan Road, Hefei 230032, Anhui, China; Key Laboratory of Population Health Across Life Cycle (Anhui Medical University), Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, No 81 Meishan Road, Hefei, 230032,Anhui, China; NHC Key Laboratory of study on abnormal gametes and reproductive tract, No 81 Meishan Road, Hefei 230032, Anhui, China; Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Population Health and Aristogenics / Key Laboratory of Environmental Toxicology of Anhui Higher Education Institutes, Anhui Medical University; No 81 Meishan Road, Hefei 230032, Anhui, China. Electronic address: wyhayd@163.com.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32078954
Abstract
Little is known about the sex differences in the determinants of suicide attempt among adolescents. The results from 14,820 students in China revealed that girls who were in younger age (10-13y), living in urban area, having lower social support and exposed to physical abuse were more likely to report SA compared to their boys counterparts. Conversely, the impact of having psychological symptoms on SA was stronger in boys than girls. Our findings highlight the importance that groups at highest risk of SA should be targeted accordingly by sex.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; China; Sex; Suicide attempt