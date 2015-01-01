SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sansom GT, Kirsch K, Horney JA. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e257.

Affiliation

Professor and Founding Director, Epidemiology Program, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, 19713, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-020-8349-x

PMID

32075614

Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the last decade there has been an increase in community-based organizations providing support and educational outreach to populations effected by hazards. Prior research has demonstrated various roles that community social capital can play in both the enhancement of disaster preparedness and the mitigation of physical and mental health impacts following a natural disaster.

METHODS: To assess self-reported health of residents of South Houston, Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey, attendees of a community event completed a survey that included the 12 item short form health survey version 2 (SF-12v2).

RESULTS: Although survey participants were older and more likely to be African-American than the overall population of Houston, they had higher mental health composite scores that the national average, with increases in mental wellbeing associated with a longer length of residence in their neighborhood.

CONCLUSIONS: The City of Houston, with highly segregated, socially vulnerable populations at high risk from natural hazards, should consider ways to support community engagement around disaster preparedness, response, and recovery that may build community cohesion and improve post-disaster mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

Community engagement; Disasters; Resilience; Self-rated health; Social capital

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print