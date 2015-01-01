SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Snell DL, Siegert RJ, Silverberg ND. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1729417

PMID

32078408

Abstract

In this study we examined the psychometric properties of the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS 2.0 12-item version) in a mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) sample.Materials and Methods: Treatment-seeking adults (n = 131) with MTBI recruited from outpatient clinics in Vancouver Canada, were assessed 1- and 3-months following clinic intake. Dimensionality, reliability, and differential item functioning of the WHODAS 2.0 were examined with Rasch analysis. Associations between change in WHODAS 2.0 scores and symptom, work and perceived improvement outcomes were examined.Results: Adequate fit to the Rasch model was achieved for 1-month follow-up assessment WHODAS 2.0 scores without altering the response format or item content [X2 (24, n = 130) = 21.2, p = .6]. The best model fit for 3-month follow-up assessment scores was achieved when two items (problems with dressing and washing) were combined [X2 (22, n = 115) = 20.9, p = .5]. Associations were evident between changes in WHODAS total Rasch scores and other outcome indicators such as return to productivity and percieved improvement.Conclusions: The WHODAS 2.0 (12-item version) is a psychometrically sound measure of functional outcome for adults seeking treatment following MTBI. Our table of ordinal to interval score conversions is recommended for future research examining MTBI outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

12-item WHODAS 2.0; MTBI; Rasch Analysis; outcome measures

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print