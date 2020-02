Abstract

Highlights

• Little is known about the neural correlates of communication impairments in TBI.



• Probabilistic tractography was used to investigate white matter fiber bundles.



• TBI patients presented persistent changes in language-related bundles and the genu.



• Discourse impairments were correlated with measures in the left arcuate fasciculus.



• Early neuroimaging of the arcuate fasciculus may help detect discourse impairments.

