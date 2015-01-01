|
Citation
Allen KJD, Sammon MM, Fox KR, Stewart JG. Brain Sci. 2020; 10(2): e104.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Queen's University, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
DOI
PMID
32075254
Abstract
Eating disorder (ED) symptoms often co-occur with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). This comorbidity is consistent with evidence that trait negative urgency increases risk for both of these phenomena. We previously found that impaired late-stage negative emotional response inhibition (i.e., negative emotional action termination or NEAT) might represent a neurocognitive mechanism for heightened negative urgency among people with NSSI history. The current study evaluated whether relations between negative urgency and ED symptoms similarly reflect deficits in this neurocognitive process. A total of 105 community adults completed an assessment of ED symptoms, negative urgency, and an emotional response inhibition task.
Language: en
Keywords
|
binge eating; body image; cognitive control; compulsive behavior; eating disorders; emotional regulation; impulsive behavior; non-suicidal self-injury; self-injurious behavior; urgency