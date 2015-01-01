|
Citation
|
Stewart SL, Celebre A, Hirdes JP, Poss JW. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, University of Waterloo, Waterloo, ON, Canada.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32076912
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in adolescents within Canada. While several risk factors have been found to be associated with increased risk, appropriate decision-support tools are needed to identify children who are at highest risk for suicide and self-harm. The aim of the present study was to develop and validate a methodology for identifying children at heightened risk for self-harm and suicide. Ontario data based on the interRAI Child and Youth Mental Health Screener (ChYMH-S) were analyzed to develop a decision-support algorithm to identify young persons at risk for suicide or self-harm. The algorithm was validated with additional data from 59 agencies and found to be a strong predictor of suicidal ideation and self-harm. The RiSsK algorithm provides a psychometrically sound decision-support tool that may be used to identify children and youth who exhibit signs and symptoms noted to increase the likelihood of suicide and self-harm.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children’s mental health; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Suicide risk; interRAI