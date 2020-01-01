|
Machado-Fragua MD, Struijk EA, Caballero FF, Ortolá R, Lana A, Banegas JR, Rodriguez-Artalejo F, López-García E. Clin. Nutr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, School of Medicine, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid IdiPaz (Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Hospital Universitario La Paz) CIBERESP (CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health), Madrid, Spain; IMDEA-Food Institute, CEI UAM+CSIC, Madrid, Spain. Electronic address: esther.lopez@uam.es.
32075745
BACKGROUND & AIMS: Some previous evidence have linked dairy products with greater muscle mass, bone mineral density and lower risk of osteoporosis. However, there is also evidence of a detrimental effect of milk on the risk of hip fracture. The aim of this study was to assess the prospective association between dairy consumption and risk of falls in older adults.
Cheese; Epidemiology; Milk; Older adults; Yogurt