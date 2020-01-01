SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Appel L, Peisachovich E, Sinclair D, Jokel R, Da Silva C. Cureus 2020; 12(2): e6949.

Medical Education and Simulation, York University, Toronto, CAN.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.6949

32076588

PMC7015112

The dementia epidemic continues to affect families across Canada. The number of persons living with dementia (PLWD) is projected to reach 1.1 million over the next 20 years, placing further financial and resource constraints on the Canadian healthcare system. Caregiver education is vital in ensuring the quality of life and safety for PLWD and can increase the time they are able to live at home, which is correlated with positive outcomes for both PLWD and their caregivers, and a reduction in system costs. However, current educational support often requires individuals to travel to local, urban service care centers and educational content is often provided in English, which can exacerbate the difficulties faced by marginalized caregivers (e.g., immigrants and those living in rural settings) who are caring for PLWD.  To address this issue, a team of researchers developed a serious game called "SafeHome" that teaches safety strategies by having players identify and rectify potential hazards in the home setting that may negatively impact on PLWD outcomes, such as falls. A usability study was conducted using an adapted, validated questionnaire and semi-structured focus groups to better understand users' experience and obtain suggestions for the SafeHome serious game improvement.

RESULTS indicated that 80% of the participants were satisfied with the activities provided through SafeHome. All participants (n = 13) made recommendations for improving the usability, functionality, and comprehensiveness of the educational content. This feedback will inform future iterations of SafeHome and add valuable contributions to the growing literature on innovative e-learning resources that support PLWD and their caregivers.

Language: en

alzheimers; canada; caregiver education; caregivers; dementia; digital; e-learning; falls; safety; usability study

