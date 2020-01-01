Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most individuals with substance use disorders (SUDs) do not seek treatment. Lack of perceived treatment need (PTN) is one contributing factor, but little is known about PTN over time. We estimated whether PTN changed over three years among those with SUDs in the United States and identified select variables, including sociodemographics and symptom burden, that predict malleability vs. stability of PTN.



METHODS: Data were from Waves 1 (collected 2001-2002) and 2 (collected 2004-2005) of the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC); 1695 adults who met DSM criteria for alcohol or non-alcohol SUD at Wave 1 and maintained ≥1 diagnostic symptom at Wave 2 were included.



RESULTS: Most individuals with SUDs (77.2%) did not perceive a need for treatment at Wave 1 baseline. Only about 1 in 8 individuals not perceiving a need for treatment in Wave 1 came to perceive a need in Wave 2 (adjusted odds ratio = 0.18, 99% confidence interval = 0.11-0.29). In contrast, about half the individuals who perceived a need for treatment in Wave 1 no longer did so in Wave 2, despite maintaining ≥1 SUD symptom. Married respondents, and respondents with more SUD symptoms, were more likely to transition from low- to high-PTN status three years later. Respondents with incomes >$35,000 were less likely to transition to high-PTN status three years later.



CONCLUSIONS: PTN was more likely to decline than increase over time. Low PTN appears to be stable among adults with SUDs in the United States, presenting a potentially enduring barrier to treatment-seeking.



