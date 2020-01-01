|
Citation
|
Carbia C, Corral M, Caamaño-Isorna F, Cadaveira F. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: e107888.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychobiology, University of Santiago de Compostela, Campus Vida 15782 Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32078974
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Heightened emotionality and overrepresentation of memories are typical features of adolescence. Binge drinking (BD) during emerging adulthood has been linked to cognitive difficulties such as deficits in episodic memory. Despite that impairments in emotional functioning have been associated with the development of alcohol use disorders, particularly in females, the emotional sphere has been relatively unexplored in BDs. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to examine the effects of BD in emotional episodic memory from a gender perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Bias; Binge drinking; Emotion; Emotional memory