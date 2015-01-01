Abstract

Sharing information with people with limited English proficiency is a universal challenge. The County of San Diego has a diverse population and, as a result, language and access barriers present serious risks when communicating disaster and public health emergency information. In support of the "Live Well San Diego" vision of a county that is healthy, safe, and thriving, the County of San Diego Office of Emergency Services and Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, worked to design a community-based program to address this critical issue. Program development included a literature review of existing strategies as well as gathering community input. Documented promising practices included: (1) community engagement during planning, design, and implementation of communication plans to create buy-in and a sense of ownership; (2) dissemination of translated messages; and (3) communication through culturally appropriate and trusted channels, including individuals, community groups, and organizations. Using a systematic approach, the program engaged leaders and community representatives of the top 6 languages spoken in San Diego (following English)-Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese, Arabic, Korean, and Vietnamese-and 2 recently arrived refugee groups, Karen and Somali. Community input was gathered through focus groups, feedback sessions, training sessions, and drills. The community's recommendations mirrored the existing promising practices, and a program strategy was adopted.

Language: en