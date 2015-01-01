Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence reduces sex workers' ability to enforce consistent condom use. Less is known of violence and condom use among gender diverse sex workers in Jamaica, where both sex work and same-sex practices are criminalized. We examined pathways from violence to consistent condom use among sex workers in Jamaica.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey with a peer-driven sample of sex workers (n = 340: n = 124 cisgender men, n = 115 cisgender women, n = 101 transgender women) in Kingston, Ocho Rios, and Montego Bay, Jamaica. We conducted structural equation modeling using weighted least square estimation methods to test the direct effects of police harassment (ever), intimate partner violence (IPV) (ever), and recent (past 6-month) client violence on consistent condom use, and indirect effects via condom use self-efficacy, adjusting for socio-demographic factors. Moderation analysis was conducted to estimate the effect of binge drinking on condom use self-efficacy. We conducted a second SEM taking into consideration measurement invariance to test gender differences.



RESULTS: Over half of participants reported police harassment, half intimate partner violence, and one-third client violence. Overall, the direct path from police harassment to consistent condom use was significant. Condom use self-efficacy mediated associations between client violence and IPV with consistent condom use. Binge drinking moderated the association between client violence and condom use self-efficacy. There were gender differences in these pathways.



CONCLUSIONS: Violence has direct and indirect effects on condom use outcomes among sex workers in Jamaica. Multilevel, gender-tailored interventions at policy, police, and community levels can promote sex workers' health and human rights.

