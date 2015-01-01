|
Abiola AO, Berry SD, Kim DH. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife, Boston, Massachusetts.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
32078165
We commend Mahmoudi et al1 for investigating the important topic of hearing aids and the association with a lower risk of dementia, depression, and falls. There are few proven interventions to delay dementia. If the association between hearing aids and dementia is proven to be causal, hearing loss could potentially be a modifiable risk factor to help prevent or delay dementia in older adults.
