Abstract

Objective: Although research has examined negatively reinforcing patterns of parental accommodation of youth anxiety, limited research considers school staff-led accommodations for students with anxiety. Further, the extent to which patterns of school staff-led accommodations/supports for anxiety align with anxiety expert perspectives remains unclear.Method: School staff across elementary, middle, and high schools who identified anxiety as their top student concern (N = 134) were surveyed about their use of 23 anxiety-focused accommodations/supports, as well as their own mental health literacy and emotional exhaustion. A youth anxiety expert panel (N = 28) independently rated the extent to which each of the 23 school-based accommodations/supports could (1) promote youth avoidance of anxiety, and (2) promote youth approach toward anxiety-provoking situations/experiences.Results: School staff reported using a broad range of accommodations/supports to address student anxiety, but these accommodations were mixed in alignment with anxiety expert perspectives. Although the two most commonly endorsed school-based accommodations/supports were rated by the expert panel as highly approach-oriented, 92.5% of school staff reported using at least one accommodation or support rated by the expert panel as highly avoidance-oriented. Higher emotional exhaustion among school staff predicted greater use of avoidance-oriented supports whereas higher mental health literacy predicted greater use of approach-oriented supports.Conclusions: Strategies may be needed to reduce the use of avoidance-oriented accommodations/supports with anxious students in school settings. In addition to promoting school staff awareness of expert perspectives on anxiety-focused accommodations/supports, efforts to curb staff burnout may have indirect effects on the quality of anxiety-focused accommodations and supports in school settings.

