Abstract

Objective: The present study used a longitudinal design to examine associations between paternal depressive symptoms in toddlerhood and children's psychosocial adjustment during the preschool and school-age periods. Maternal depressive symptoms and intervention status were tested as moderators of associations between paternal depressive symptoms and child maladjustment.Method: The sample (n = 264, 48% female, 62% White, 14% Black, 14% bi-racial, 11% another racial group, and 86% non-Hispanic/Latinx) represented a subsample of families from the Early Steps Multisite Study, a clinical randomized trial testing the effectiveness of the Family Check-Up among low-income families using Women, Infants, and Children Nutritional Supplement Services in three communities varied in urbanicity. Fathers and mothers reported their levels of depressive symptoms at child age 2, primary caregivers (mostly mothers) contributed measures of child adjustment at ages 5, 8.5, and 9.5, and teachers completed questionnaires about child adjustment at ages 8.5 and 9.5.Results: Direct relations were found between paternal depressive symptoms and primary caregivers' reports of children's preschool and school-age internalizing problems. Furthermore, higher levels of paternal depression were associated with higher levels of children's later adjustment problems at preschool-age when maternal depressive symptoms were mild or higher. The Family Check-Up attenuated relations between paternal depressive symptoms and children's internalizing problems at school-age.Conclusions: These findings have important implications for future research on preventing children's early-emerging problem behaviors at home, suggesting that addressing paternal depressive symptoms in early childhood may be an important intervention target, especially in the context of maternal depression.

