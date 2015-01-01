Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric femoral neck fracture is a rare injury but yields frequent complications. However, there is a paucity of data regarding the risk factors for these complications.



PURPOSE: The present article reports the rate of complications after femoral neck fracture in pediatric patients and investigates the possible risk factors.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed 44 children (mean age of 9.0 years, range from 2 to 14 years) who were surgically treated for femoral neck fracture in a single trauma center with a mean follow-up of 57.75 months (range from 11 to 224 months). Related clinical factors were recorded and analyzed by multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: Fracture displacement or Delbet-type fracture had no relation to the injury mechanism. However, younger children experienced severe trauma, combined injury, and low fracture location more than older individuals did. Children with combined injuries were more likely to have a longer waiting time for surgical reduction. Common complications included avascular necrosis (AVN) in 14 cases, nonunion of fracture in 2 cases, coxa vara in 4 cases, and premature physeal closure (PPC) in 7 cases. Only the Delbet type was an independent predictor of AVN (OR = 0.14, p = 0.030). Inadequate reduction was associated with higher rates of coxa vara (OR = 33.19, p = 0.032). Epiphysis penetration in children younger than 10 years old increased the rate of PPC (p = 0.032). No significant risk factor was found for fracture nonunion.



CONCLUSION: For femoral neck fracture in pediatric patients, both the injury mechanism and fracture characteristics have age-related distributions. Early reduction should be carried out as early as possible based on the safe condition of the child, but for younger children, transepiphyseal fixation should be avoided. AVN may be intrinsic to injury characteristics rather than resulting from the choice of treatment mode.

