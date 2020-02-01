|
Citation
May AM, Pachkowski MC, Klonsky ED. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 123: 171-177.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32078834
Abstract
Understanding what motivates suicidal behavior is critical to effective prevention and clinical intervention. The Inventory of Motivations for Suicide Attempts (IMSA) is a self-report measure developed to assess a wide variety of potential motivations for suicide. The purpose of this study is to examine the measure's psychometric and descriptive properties in two distinct populations: 1) adult psychiatric inpatients (n = 59) with recent suicide attempts (median of 3 days prior) and 2) community participants assessed online (n = 222) who had attempted suicide a median of 5 years earlier.
Language: en
Keywords
Assessment; Attempt; Inpatient; Motivations; Online; Reasons; Suicide