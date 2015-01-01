Abstract

This article presents a magnification of Stage 2 of the Theory of Post-Homicide Spiritual Change, a three-stage grounded theory of spiritual change after homicide (Theory of PHSC). Having endured the disintegration of their belief systems in the immediate aftermath of murder (Stage 1), survivors turn in Stage 2 to a more extended process of grappling with a crisis of meaning. This Stage 2 process is presented within the framework of the meaning making model, with attention to spiritual meaning making and transcendental experiences. Findings can help service providers support homicide survivors throughout an intermediary stage of bereavement that is marked by a sense of stagnation and diminished well-being. By accompanying survivors through the difficult meaning making efforts that characterize this stage, providers can help position them to break free of intensive cognitive meaning making and gain forward momentum in Stage 3 of the Theory of PHSC and can focus on aspects of life that can help them successfully make meaning of their loss while positioning them to gain forward momentum.



Keywords meaning making, spiritual meaning making, homicide, bereavement

Language: en