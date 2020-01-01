|
Acevedo MB, Teran-Garcia M, Bucholz KK, Eagon JC, Bartholow BD, Burd NA, Khan N, Rowitz B, Pepino MY. Surg. Obes. Relat. Dis. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois; Division of Nutritional Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois. Electronic address: ypepino@illinois.edu.
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) and sleeve gastrectomy (SG), the most common bariatric surgeries performed worldwide, increase the risk to develop an alcohol use disorder. This might be due, in part, to surgery-related changes in alcohol pharmacokinetics. Another risk factor, unexplored within this population, is having a reduced subjective response to alcohol's sedative effects.
Alcohol; Bariatric surgery; Ethanol; Laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding surgery; Metabolic surgery; Pharmacokinetics; Roux-en-Y gastric bypass; Sleeve gastrectomy; Subjective response